91 Fwy shootings: More apparent BB gun attacks in SoCal as number of incidents hits 60

At least four new apparent BB gun shootings took place along the 91 Freeway Thursday, bringing the total number of incidents to more than 60 over the course of the past three weeks.

Three of the incidents happened on the 91 in the Corona area in the morning hours, the first of which was reported around 5:50 a.m., and a fourth occurred near the Magnolia exit in Anaheim, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP’s Orange County division is also looking into another possible attack that took place around 8:55 a.m. on eastbound 22 Freeway just west of Euclid Street in Anaheim, though they haven’t confirmed what caused the damage to a vehicle’s rear window.

Those were just the latest in a string of attacks involving BB or pellet guns that have left dozens of cars and SUVs with damaged or blown out windows in recent weeks. No injuries have been reported.

Most of the incidents have taken place on the 91 between Riverside and Cerritos, but it’s unclear whether the damage was being caused by one or more people.

The series of apparent BB gun shootings has left drivers in the area shaken and feeling on edge, even as CHP has stepped up local patrols in response.

“I’m a little bit nervous because my son drives this freeway every day to go to work. I live right here so it’s my territory,” Wendy McGeown told KTLA.

Also concerning for motorists is that the agency still has not identified a suspect or suspects, nor have they released a suspect description amid the active and ongoing investigation.

“It’s very nerve-wracking to think this is happening and they need to catch somebody,” McGeown said.

With no one in custody yet, some drivers say they are being extra cautious when they drive on the 91 Freeway.

“As I go by anybody, I’m making sure their windows are up. I’m just looking,” David Jenkins said. “I’m looking more, I’m being more aware.”

Some are even avoiding the roadway altogether because of the string of shootings. The owner of a local trucking company told KTLA this week that he is having drivers bypass the 91 and taking side streets to other freeways in an effort to avoid subjecting employees to “something this terrible.”

CHP, meanwhile, continues to ask eyewitnesses to come forward, emphasizing such accounts will be imperative to catching the culprit or culprits. Anyone who sees anything is encouraged to contact investigators, especially those whose vehicles are equipped with a dash cam.

“That is even better,” Officer Dan Olivos tells KTLA of video footage. “That is a great resource that we can utilize.”