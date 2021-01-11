91-year-old woman armed with shotgun fatally shot by deputies responding to Victorville home break-in: SBSD

A 91-year-old woman has died two days after being shot by deputies when she wouldn’t drop her shotgun while they were responding to an attempted break-in call in Victorville, officials said Monday.

The deadly incident unfolded after a report of possible intruders at a home in the 17800 block of Sunburst Road, in the Spring Valley Lake community, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the residence and were met by a woman, who authorities identified as 91-year-old Betty Francois. She was armed with a shotgun when she came out through the front door, officials said in a news release.

“Deputies gave her commands to drop the gun, then she pointed the gun at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the release stated.

After the shooting, Francois was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

She was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m. Monday.

No additional details have been provided about the shooting or the attempted break-in. Authorities have not said whether the woman lived at the home where the incident occurred.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Abernathy of the department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing 1-800-782-7463 or visiting www.wetip.com.