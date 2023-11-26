Thousands of people lined the streets Sunday night to watch the 91st annual Hollywood Christmas Parade make its way through Tinseltown and end with a very special visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer.

The festivities, which benefit the Marine’s Toys for Tots charity, kicked off at 6 p.m. with the 3-mile route getting underway at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Street, then traveling south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard and back to Orange Street.

In all, some 5,000 parade participants took part in the event, including 90 celebrities, 14 parade performers, 10 bands, 39 cars from movies, three floats and six four-story-high character balloons.

Thousands lined the streets to watch the 91st Hollywood Christmas Parade roll through Tinseltown on Nov. 26, 2023. (KTLA)

The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade was Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis, who was awarded the Medal of Honor in March, some 60 years after being nominated for his heroism in the Vietnam War, City News Service reported.

Among the other celebrities and dignitaries at the parade were L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, singers Paula Abdul and Dwight Yoakum, the pop group Aly & AJ, as well as actors Brandon Routh, Ming-Nw Wen, Denise Richards, Chris Kattan and Craig Robinson.

If you missed the parade, you can watch it in its entirety on KTLA 5 on Friday, Dec. 15.