95% of teachers meet LAUSD’s COVID vaccination deadline, union says

A school bus transporting education workers arrives at a mass vaccination site near SoFi stadium on March 1, 2021 in Inglewood. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

About 95% of Los Angeles teachers union members have met the school district’s Friday deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the union announced Thursday evening.

The teachers union represents more than 30,000 teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians. The vaccine requirement applies to all Los Angeles Unified employees — about 73,000 — as well as parent volunteers and district contractors who work on campus. Employees of district-authorized charter schools also must comply.

It is unclear how many of the remaining 5% of teachers union members, about 1,500 school employees, have received vaccine exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Anyone without at least one vaccine dose will be prohibited from campus on Monday, potentially disrupting the continuity of classroom education.

The union did not comment on the issue on Thursday.

