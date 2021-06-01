95-year-old L.A. woman dancing her way through physical therapy after hip surgery

A 95-year-old woman who is recovering from recent hip surgery has channeled her love for tap dancing into the sessions with her West Los Angeles-based physical therapist.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 31, 2021.

