$97 million in counterfeit sports merchandise seized in L.A. area ahead of Super Bowl

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers open boxes of counterfeit sports-themed goods the agency has recovered.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Nearly $100 million in counterfeit sports-related items were seized at flea markets and retail outlets around Los Angeles in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI, federal officials announced this week.

More than 267,500 items, including fake jerseys, jackets, hats, rings, souvenirs and tickets were seized as part of “Operation Team Player,” a joint effort involving U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protections, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the NFL, among other agencies.

The items were worth an estimated $97.8 million, authorities said.

“We will not tolerate those who victimize fans by selling fake merchandise and tickets,” Lt. Geoff Deedrick of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said during a news conference Thursday, adding that legitimate distributors often “lose significant business, and it’s a significant loss to the community.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.