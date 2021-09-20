87-year-old woman’s body found in refrigerator in Riverside; daughter detained

Police investigate the death of a woman in Riverside on Sept. 19, 2021. (LLN)

A woman was detained after the body of her 87-year-old mother was found inside a refrigerator in a Riverside home Sunday.

Police were called to a home in the 6600 block of New Ridge Drive for a welfare check about 9:30 a.m., Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Family members told authorities they had not heard from their grandmother for a couple of weeks.

The victim’s daughter told arriving officers that her mother wasn’t home but her answers were inconsistent, prompting officers to conduct a search of the home, Railsback said.

The grandmother’s body was then discovered inside a refrigerator located in the garage of the home.

Police initially said the victim was 97 years old but later updated her age.

Homicide investigators are working to determine whether the woman died of natural causes prior to being placed into the refrigerator.

The victim’s daughter, who was also her caretaker, was detained, Railsback said.