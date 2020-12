Some patients with cosmetic facial fillers could experience side effects with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Food and Drug Administration committee.

But cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alexander Rivkin says those with fillers should “absolutely” still get the vaccine, though he recommends they don’t get fillers two weeks before or after doing so.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 28, 2020.