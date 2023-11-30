A new high-rise development, slated to be the tallest building in the city, could be coming to West Hollywood should city officials approve the proposed project.

The new development would be a 34-story building and be a mixture of apartments, commercial space and parking, according to the project’s initial study. The building would be 352 feet tall.

The plans call for about 514 apartments, 30,000 square feet of commercial space and a 674-spot parking garage. About 128 apartment units would be set aside for affordable and workforce housing. About 179 studio units, 247 one-bedroom units and 88 two-bedroom units will be built, according to the report.

Concept rendering of the proposed building in West Hollywood. (CIM Group)

A concept rendering of the ground enterance for the propsed project (CIM Group)

Project plans also call for two outdoor gardens, a fitness center, a lounge/recreation room, a yoga room, a swimming pool and more.

Developers with CIM Group plan to build the proposed development at 1000 N. La Brea Ave., which is currently home to an industrial plant.

News of the potential development was first announced during community meetings held this year, Urbanize L.A., who first shared the news, reported.

Construction of the proposed project is slated to begin in October 2025 and conclude in June 2028, should city officials in West Hollywood approve the plan.

Another developer has also set its sights on West Hollywood as the potential home to a smaller version of the Las Vegas Sphere, known as “The Sphere on Sunset.”

The new structure won’t be an entertainment venue like the one in Vegas, but instead will be a “broadcast venue.” The project will consist of a “49-foot-diameter glass sphere hovering above a pedestrian plaza and a neighboring apartment complex,” Urbanize L.A. reported.

The new project will also have a reception room, green rooms, preparation areas on the lower floors and a broadcast facility on the upper levels. A semi-enclosed roof terrace would also be open to the public.

The potential project is slated to be located at 8410 Sunset Blvd., right next to the Pendry Hotel & Residences.

Both proposed projects would need to be approved by the city before construction can begin.