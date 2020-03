Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erin Hoherd didn't want her son, Corey, to miss out on his 5th birthday celebration after she had to cancel his party due to the state's stay-at-home order.

So she arranged for friends and family to drive by their home to surprise him on his birthday.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 26, 2020.