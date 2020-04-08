A 91-year-old gets an uplifting birthday surprise from the window of her Redondo Beach assisted living home

Lucy Cavazos and Margie Jones have celebrated all of life’s big moments together for the past 20 years — and they weren’t going to let the coronavirus pandemic break their streak.

The two met when Cavazos rented an apartment from Jones in 1994 and they have since developed a mother-daughter relationship.

Jones, whose 91st birthday was on Tuesday, now lives at The Kensington Redondo Beach, an assisted living home, which closed its doors to visitors nearly a month ago to curb spread of COVID-19.

“I was so devastated I wasn’t going to see her on her birthday,” Cavazos said.

But staff at the facility found a way to help loved ones reunite with residents, even those who live on the second floor. They brought in a construction lift to elevate visitors about thirty feet above ground, so that they could look into their loved one’s window.

The equipment arrived just in time for Jones’ 91st birthday on Tuesday.

Lucy and Amber Cavazos visit Margie Jones on her 91st birthday at The Kensington Redondo Beach, on April 7, 2020. (The Kensington Redondo Beach)

“It was very special and it was very beautiful to be there to at least see her through the window,” Amber Cavazos, Lucy’s daughter said. “It was kind of a bittersweet feeling because I really just wanted to be there with her.”

The two woman, along with staff from the home, sang happy birthday to Jones as she looked out at the pair longingly from the window of room, decorated with pink balloons and colorful lanterns.

“Ever since she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, we’ve tried to make every day, and especially every birthday and holiday really special for her,” Amber said.

Other families will now also get the chance to see their loved ones living on the second floor of the facility.

“This was as good as it’s gonna get for now and it was incredible,” Lucy said.