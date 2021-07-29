A Dose of Truth: Is bathing daily detrimental or damaging?

Local news

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently revealed they don’t believe in washing their kids, or themselves, daily. But, do they really need to? Dr. James Simmons, a hospitalist nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” discusses the science behind their decision.

Plus, many star athletes are turning to cupping therapy as a form of pain relief. Dr. Simmons shares his take on the alternative style of treatment and if it really is as painful as it looks.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on July 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More OTC Video

A Dose of Truth: Is a daily bath detrimental or damaging?

Taking a staycation at Lake Hemet

Travel Tuesday: Exploring Scottsdale, Arizona

So-Cal Social's unique ice cream truck

Ask the Vet: Dr. Greek tackles pet stress and travel

Amity Foundation LA gives hope to millions through meditation

Jury's Out: Can flyers sue airlines over extended delays?

Finding Family: Two sisters meet for the first time

A Dose of Truth: Is the ‘man flu’ a myth or an actual condition? Dr. Simmons weighs in

Breaking down plant medicine's popularity and legal regulations

Travel Tuesday: Sonoma Wine Country

Learning how to surf with HB Surf School

Protecting your pets during Fourth of July fireworks

A Dose of Truth: Is intermittent fasting a fad or can it improve your health? Dr. Simmons weighs in

More Off the Clock

Most Popular

Latest News

More News