Dodger Stadium is celebrating its 60th anniversary with many upgrades and of course, an assortment of new food items for fans to drool over.

Currently the third oldest ballpark in the league, behind only Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Dodger Stadium continues to give customers one of the best fan experiences in baseball.

The Dodgers plan to add a bronze sculpture this year that will accompany the impressive statue of Jackie Robinson already placed behind center field.

The new statue, featuring legendary pitcher Sandy Koufax, will be unveiled on June 18.

But, one fan experience the team has focused on in recent years has been the stadium’s food options.

Sure, there’s nothing better than starting off a game with a traditional Dodger Dog, but there’s a lot more on the menu in 2022 for fans who need a little something extra by the 7th, or 5th, or maybe even 3rd innings.

“BBQ is back. Pulled pork sandwich … BBQ platter, ultimate cornbread, potato salad, smoked sausage. Can’t go wrong,” Dodgers Senior Executive Chef Ryan Evans said before Thursday’s home opener at Dodger Stadium.

Evans also showed off the team’s new spiral potato, which he said is a single russet potato with seasoning and dip.

“We really think this thing is cool,” Evans said about his “twisted tater.”

Evans warned that not all the items are available on every level of the stadium.

Below: A list of food items at Dodger Stadium and where to find them was provided in a news release from Major League Baseball.

Funnel Fries will be served with chocolate or raspberry syrup and powdered sugar and are available at the Dunkin stand on the Field Level and Trolly Treats on the Loge and Reserve Levels.

Louisiana Hot Link, Bratwurst, Italian Sausage and Plant Based Bratwurst will be available at the LA on Deck Circle on the Field Level and Reserve Level.

Spiral Potatoes with salt and pepper, garlic, mesquite, tajin, cotija cheese, and chili lime aioli, or a signature BBQ Burnt Ends potato with bbq spice, chipotle aioli and picked red onions will both be available at the Twisted Tatoes Stand on the Reserve Level.

The Taqueria Platter will be served with chicken taquitos, jalapeño poppers, and a cheese quesadilla. The platter will be available at the Hornitos Cantina on the Field Level or the LA Taqueria on the Reserve Level. In addition, the Hornitos Cantina in Right Field will feature specialty Hornitos cocktails this season.

Several flavors of Aguas Frescas will be available for purchase:

will be available for purchase: Mango (with mango chunks, mango rim dip)

Horchata (with mazapan rim)

Strawberry-Kiwi (strawberry chunks)

Pineapple (pineapple chunks, tamarindo rim)

Available at the Hornitos Cantina on Field Level, Eats and Drinks in the Centerfield and the LA Taqueria on Reserve Level

A Caprese Grinder will be served on French bread with fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced tomatoes, and balsamic glaze. This dish will be available at the Dodgers Deli on the Loge Level.

The Cold Cuts Grinder will be comprised of a French roll, mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and hot giardiniera and will be available at the Dodgers Deli on the Loge Level.

A Roast Beef Dip Sandwich will be served on a French roll and will have shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, and grilled onions. The sandwich will be available at the Dodgers Deli on the Loge Level.

Nashville Style Tenders will be tossed in Nashville seasoning and served with crinkle cut fries and will be available at the Sweet Chick stand on the Field Level.

The Korean Short Rib Bowl will have steamed rice topped with wok fired beef and steamed broccoli. The bowl will be served at Base Bowls on the Field Level.

Dessert Nachos, a traditional style nacho bowl served with buñuelos, soft serve ice cream, strawberries, and chocolate sauce. The item will be available at the Dunkin Stand on the Field Level and Sweet Spot on the Loge Level.

MVP BBQ Platter will be served with burnt ends, corn bread, pulled pork, coleslaw, and smoked picante. The platter is available at the Think Blue BBQ in the Centerfield Pavilion.