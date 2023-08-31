Beyonce is heading to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for a three-night stint at the venue beginning Friday. The shows will happen on Sept. 1, 2 and 4.

From the silver dress code to navigating L.A. traffic, here is everything you need to know about attending the “Renaissance World Tour.”

Arriving at SoFi Stadium

While Metro won’t be providing special transportation services as it did for Taylor Swift’s shows, concertgoers can take a few alternatives to avoid driving to the venue.

For those who want to avoid driving, taking public transportation during its hours of operation is still an option.

Trip-planning tools such as Google Maps, Apple Maps and Transit, or Moovit apps will let concertgoers know when trains or buses arrive and depart from various stops and stations across L.A. County so everyone can plan accordingly.

Members of the Beyhive can also use these tools in conjunction with Metro.net to get the most accurate time estimates.

Utilizing ride-share services like Uber and Lyft is also an option, but it’s best to request those rides hours in advance to avoid missing the opening song and getting stuck in rush hour traffic.

For those taking their car to one of the shows, there are multiple parking lots near the stadium and on the property.

A map of parking lots at the stadium can be found here and a list of parking lots near the stadium can be found here.

Tickets, bags and other stadium policies

Make sure to add your tickets to your mobile wallet sooner rather than later. Only mobile tickets from the Ticketmaster app will be accepted; screenshots and PDFs won’t be accepted, according to the SoFi Stadium website.

Concertgoers should also be advised that SoFi has a clear bag policy. Only clear totes that don’t exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches, a re-sealable transparent plastic bag, or a small clutch that doesn’t exceed 4 x 6 inches will be allowed inside the venue.

For anyone bringing a small clutch no larger than 4 x 6 inches, it does not have to be clear.

Fans who want to bring a sign for Beyonce to read should remember that the message would need to fit on an 11-by-17-inch piece of paper.

Dress Code

Beyonce has asked fans to be dressed in silver fashion ahead of the shows.

The “Alien Superstar” made the announcement on Instagram on Aug. 22, asking fans to wear silver-colored outfits until Sept. 22 as her birthday wish.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows Aug. 23-Sept. 22!”

The singer then explained that she’s trying to create a “human disco ball each night” so everyone can “mirror each other’s joy.”