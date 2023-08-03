Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is coming to Los Angeles for the final stop of the U.S. leg of her “Eras Tour.” The “Midnights” singer will perform six sold-out shows at Sofi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Here is everything you need to know about seeing “The Eras Tour” at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

Arriving at Sofi Stadium in “Style”

The L.A. Metro is providing special transportation services to help Swifties make it to Sofi Stadium.

Metro will provide service to all six shows, including late-night service, free shuttles from the C and K lines to the stadium, and a $3.50 round-trip fare on other buses and trains.

For those taking their own car to one of the shows, there are multiple parking lots near the stadium and on the property.

A map of parking lots at the stadium can be found here and a list of parking lots near the stadium can be found here.

Parking gates at the stadium open at noon.

Swifties can also use Lyft or Uber to get to the concert. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. each night, so it’s best to arrive early so you don’t miss anything.

Tickets, bags and other stadium policies

Make sure you add your tickets to your mobile wallet sooner rather than later. Only mobile tickets from the Ticketmaster app will be accepted; screenshots and PDFs won’t be accepted, according to the Sofi Stadium website.

Concertgoers should also be advised that Sofi has a clear bag policy. Only clear totes that don’t exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches, a re-sealable transparent plastic bag, or a small clutch that doesn’t exceed 4 x 6 inches will be allowed inside the venue.

For anyone bringing a small clutch no larger than 4 x 6 inches, it does not have to be clear.

Fans who want to bring a sign for Taylor to read should remember that the message would have to fit on an 11-by-17-inch piece of paper.

Professional cameras, audio and video gear aren’t allowed into the stadium. Banners, poles and cameras with extendable or attachable lenses are also prohibited.

Taylor will be joined by these special guests

Aug. 3: HAIM and Gracie Abrams

Aug. 4: HAIM and OWENN

Aug. 5: HAIM and GAYLE

Aug. 7 and 8: HAIM and Gracie Abrams

Aug. 9: HAIM and GAYLE

Extra Surprises?

Swifties are expecting Swift to announce “1989: Taylor’s Version” during one of her L.A. shows after a Sofi Stadium tweet showed a lifeguard tower with “1989” painted on it.

Less than a month ago, Swift released “Speak Now: Taylor’s Version” and eagle-eyed fans also noticed that her profile banner on X, formally known as Twitter, has changed to the “Midnights” album cover, seemingly signaling Swift will be announcing another re-release soon.

Swift first announced that she would re-record her earlier albums when music manager Scooter Braun bought her music catalog in 2019, the Associated Press reported.

The “Lover” songstress is also expected to perform a few surprise songs during her shows.