Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Inglewood

A magnitude 3.8 quake struck near View Park-Windsor Hills on April 21, 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at 12:03 a.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from View Park-Windsor Hills, less than a mile from Inglewood.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020

An #earthquake was felt at LAX but we have no reports of damage or injuries. Crews are checking all facilities with no current impact to operations. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) April 22, 2020

Woke up to a jolt! 3.8 #earthquake centured about 6 miles away from me, near View Park-Windsor Hills, less than a mile from Inglewood. But it felt like it was centered underneath my house. Here’s how it sounded in my kitchen. Turn your sound up it’s quick. 😳@KTLAWeekendAM pic.twitter.com/037WmKKgg0 — Lynette Romero (@LynetteRomero) April 22, 2020