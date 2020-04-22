Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Inglewood

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at 12:03 a.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred less than a mile from View Park-Windsor Hills, less than a mile from Inglewood.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.
