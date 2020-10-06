A pandemic, protests, identity: For some, being both Black and Latino in 2020 is a juggling act

A 2020 photo shows Alma Zaragoza-Petty and Jason Petty, who are teaching daughters Soul, 5, and Luna, 15, to be proud of their parents’ Mexican American and Black heritage. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

After the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, Nandi Zavala urged her Instagram followers to sign petitions and attend Black Lives Matter protests.

As a Black woman, Zavala felt a personal responsibility to do this. As a Mexican American woman, she was also anxious: Would the Latino side of her family think she was ignoring her other half?

Zavala, whose mother is Black and father is from Mexico, mined Instagram for pro-immigration infographics and anything else she could share to demonstrate solidarity with Latinos.

She felt an internal pressure to “balance out” her social media feed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.