Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer.

Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.

“Who doesn’t record nowadays, and no one has spoken up about it,” said Casandra Sanchez, Jesus’ sister. “I’m sure it’s not just one but many people who know who it was.”

The teen’s picture has been plastered on three huge billboards near area freeways, and thanks to the family’s persistence, the City Council agreed to pay for it.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also approved a $50,000 reward for information after the family petitioned the state.

“We are here to show support for the family,” said Ontario Police Department Officer Eliseo Guerrero. “Investigators are using all their resources. We will not stop until we get the suspect into custody.”

Family members said they also won’t stop until they get justice.

“I we could find justice, we could be little more at peace, but we are never going to restore that part that was taken from us,” Casandra Sanchez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario police.

To submit information anonymously, call 1-800-222-TIPS.