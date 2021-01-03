A year like no other for L.A. crime: Homicides surge, robberies and rapes drop

LAPD officers closed the road leading to a scene in the Hollywood Hills where Pop Smoke, a rising New York rapper, was fatally shot Feb. 19, 2020. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s data-driven Compstat division, Capt. Paul Vernon’s job is to track crime trends in L.A. — highlighting problems and pinpointing solutions in order to optimize the department’s effectiveness.

It has not been easy this year, he said, as crime — like so much in 2020 — went absolutely haywire.

Homicides, shootings and car thefts spiked, while robberies, rapes and lesser property crimes dropped off. The swings were dramatic, too, with killings hitting a decade high after years of sustained reductions, and shootings increasing nearly 40%. Meanwhile, robberies declined by 17%, and reported rapes fell 25%.

The COVID-19 pandemic — which has kept many businesses closed and many people at home — was clearly a major factor, though analysts say the full explanation is more complex.

