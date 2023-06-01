The days between Memorial Day and Labor day have become increasingly deadly for teen drivers, officials warned during an event in downtown Los Angeles Thursday.

The Automobile Club of Southern California teamed up with Cambridge Mobile Telematics for the “100 deadliest days” event to help prevent deaths and injuries.

A car driven by an 18-year-old in San Diego that was totaled a few months ago was on display at the event.

Officials also shared dashcam videos of crashes involving teen drivers.

Nationwide, 7,316 people died in teen car crashes from 2012 to 2021, according to information shared by Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

A total of 205 people were killed in California teen crashes in 2021 alone.

Officials said speeding increases by 5% between the summer holidays.

Walker Musso, who served time after being involved in a crash in Sacramento crash that killed two people when he was a teen, shared his story.

He said he made the “stupid decision” to drive at 130 mph when he collided with another vehicle, apparently driven by a drunk driver.

“The pain and guilt that comes with all of that, I can’t fathom what the victims’ families felt,” Musso said. “But I can speak for myself in saying that I have to live with that guilt and pain for the rest of my life, and if I can prevent someone else from doing it, that would be a huge win, just one. If I can get more, even better.”

Doug Shupe, a spokesman for AAA said the summer months are “extremely dangerous” for teen drivers.

“They have more freedom, they’re spending more time with their friends and unfortunately they’re engaging in dangerous driving behaviors, like speeding, like distracted driving, like not wearing their seatbelt,” he said.