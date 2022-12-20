The fiancée of Aaron Carter, the teenage heartthrob and early-2000s pop star who died unexpectedly at a home in the Antelope Valley last month, has been awarded full custody of the couple’s 13-month-old son, Prince.

As TMZ reported, Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was granted custody following a hearing to determine her fitness to care for the child.

Prince was in the care of Martin’s mother since September, according to TMZ, after the couple lost custody due to apparent concerns regarding domestic violence and the use of illegal drugs.

In a statement provided to People Magazine, Martin said she was excited to have their son back in her care and added that Carter struggled after Prince was taken from them.

“Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away,” the statement reads. “This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me.”

Carter, 34, was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Nov. 5. He reportedly was found in his bathtub, dead from a possible drowning.

The singer-turned-rapper had struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life. He had several stints in rehab and in 2019, he revealed on “The Doctors” that he was diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” according to CNN.

The official cause of Carter’s death has not been released.