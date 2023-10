A greater alarm fire torched an abandoned commercial building in East Hollywood Monday morning.

The blaze at 1418 N. New Hampshire Ave. was reported a few minutes before 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The two-story vacant hotel had “heavy fire” coming through ventilation holes in the roof, fire officials added.

Footage showed a large plume of smoke rising above the fire.

The blaze was extinguished about an hour after it began, and no injuries were reported.