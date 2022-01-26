Abigail Disney’s new doc features stories of struggling Disneyland workers, calls out corporate greed

For the last few years, Abigail Disney has waged an often bitter public campaign against the company that bears her last name, calling out Walt Disney Co. for what she sees as its egregious pay inequality.

In 2019, Disney wrote a viral Twitter thread calling the compensation of then-Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, which topped $65 million in 2018, “insane.” That same year, she testified before the House Financial Services Committee at a hearing on strengthening the rights of workers.

Now the documentary film producer and philanthropist has done what the company her grandfather Roy O. Disney founded with her great-uncle Walt has been doing for nearly a century: She made a movie.

On Monday, the Sundance Film Festival premiered Disney’s blistering new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales.” Through the stories of Disneyland workers living on the edge of poverty and the perspective of labor experts and academics, the film strips away the cheery veneer of the “Happiest Place on Earth” to expose what Disney sees as the immoral culture of corporate greed at not only its heart but that of American capitalism as a whole.

