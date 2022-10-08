Hundreds of abortion-rights protesters rallied in Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza Saturday, with loud chants of “my body, my choice” serving as evidence of the deep feelings on the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Women in America are angry. We’ve been run over by the Supreme Court. We’ve lost a significant right,” said demonstrator Cherie Shore.

A handful of anti-abortion demonstrators also tried to make their voices heard, but they were drowned out by the throng of abortion-rights advocates.

With exactly one month left until the midterm elections, abortion is a prominent issue for many politicians and voters. Organizers and activists are urging voters to reject candidates who are opposed to a woman’s right to choose.

“We are engaging people in the community. We are telling them about the importance of the election,” said demonstrator Wayne Liebman.

“I’m here to tell you that your vote matters,” added Maria Hernandez of Unite Here Local 11.

At least 13 states now ban most abortions, even though research shows most Americans do not want total abortion bans. Other states’ abortion rights are being decided in the courts.

Demonstrator Meredith Pominvalle believes that without pushback from supporters, abortion rights could be lost forever.

“It’s like the slow-motion crash where we think we’re safe because of our privilege or because our history,” she said. “And we think that it will never happen here. But it will absolutely happen here if we don’t stand up and stop it.”