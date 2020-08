About 150 people gathered in downtown Los Angeles Monday, following protests that erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin over a police shooting of a Black man there.

The Los Angeles Police Department called for a citywide tactical alert in response to Monday’s demonstration.

Tim Lynn reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Aug. 25, 2020.