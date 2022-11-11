About 68% of Jewish adults in the U.S. are very concerned about antisemitism, according to new report from the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.

The report was published after rapper Ye, formally known as Kanye West, made antisemitic comments on social media and during an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast.

The rapper was widely criticized, resulting in multiple companies terminating their partnerships with him.

Similar rhetoric was seen across Los Angeles County after antisemitic pamphlets were discovered on multiple Angelenos’ doorsteps. California drivers also saw antisemitic banners and flags hanging from an overpass on the 405 Freeway in October.

Before the incidents, Rabbi Noah Farkas, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater L.A. thought that antisemitism in the Jewish community wasn’t something many were concerned about.

“If you would have asked me five years ago if antisemitism was something that the Jewish community is deeply worried about, the answer was no,” the CEO said. “It was something we would deal with, but not worry about.

However, Farkas believes that the percentage of people concerned about antisemitism has increased since those events occurred.

The study also showed that a higher number of older Jewish adults are worried about antisemitism compared to young adults. Out of adults between the ages of 65 and 74, 75% reported being concerned about antisemitism.

To help make people in the Jewish community feel safe, the federation provides community security by monitoring threats for over 600 Jewish institutions in Southern California and providing real-time updates for credible threats.

Farkas, however, believes that elected government officials can do more to help Jewish people feel protected.

“I don’t think it’s fair that the Jewish community has to spend millions of dollars a year just to protect our synagogues and schools,” Farkas said.

The CEO also wants Jewish allies and corporations to speak out more when individuals make threats against the community.