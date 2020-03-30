About a third of L.A. high school students aren’t logging into class daily amid COVID-19 closures

Gloria Murrietta, who works in food services for the L.A. school district, prepares meals for distribution to community members at Baldwin Hills’ Dorsey High School in this undated photo. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

About one-third of some 120,000 Los Angeles high school students have not logged onto online classes every day, and 15,000 are absent from all online learning as efforts to continue distance learning fall short, according to the school district.

The disappointing figures were released Monday by L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner during a morning video update.

“It’s simply not acceptable that we lose touch with 15,000 young adults or that many students aren’t getting the education they should be,” Beutner said in prepared remarks. “This will take some time and a good bit of trial and error to get it right. And it will take the continued patience and commitment of all involved — students, families and teachers.”

Beutner says he hopes the online reach will improve as more families take advantage of free computers provided by L.A. Unified and free internet through community hot spots that Verizon is setting up through a contract with the nation’s second-largest school system.

