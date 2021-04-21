About half of LAPD personnel have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot

LAPD Chief Michel Moore, seen in this undated photo, has urged department personnel to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said this week that about half the department’s personnel had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, with thousands now fully vaccinated.

During a meeting of the civilian Police Commission on Tuesday, Moore said 6,264 officers and civilian personnel out of more than 12,600 had received at least one shot. He said others who had not received a vaccination have had COVID-19 and may have some protection against the virus from resulting antibodies that are naturally created to fight infection.

According to recent state data, more than 41% of L.A. County residents 16 and older have received at least one shot, with more than 25% of those residents fully vaccinated. The department’s personnel, many of whom work public-facing jobs, had much earlier access to the shots than most members of the general public because of their public safety role.

The fact that half still haven’t been vaccinated suggests a large number of officers have chosen not to receive the shots. An informal survey of department personnel in January found that only 60% of respondents said they would accept the vaccine when offered.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.