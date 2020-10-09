Academically struggling LAUSD students to receive in-person tutoring after deal is reached with union

Students who are academically struggling will be able to receive one-on-one in-person tutoring in the Los Angeles Unified School District under an agreement between the teachers union and district.

Until the deal, which the union announced late Thursday, leaders of the teachers union had discouraged voluntary teacher participation in such tutoring until it signed off on safety protocols and other operating rules for the effort — reflecting the statewide concerns among teachers about returning to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families interested in the tutoring should speak to their child’s teacher or the school administration. The district did not provide information on Friday about how many students may be able to benefit from the tutoring. Supt. Austin Beutner said last week that the effort was being organized locally in each of the district’s 42 administrative units. The school year started Aug. 18.

Teachers who participate will be compensated at their hourly rate for sessions that last 50 minutes, with 10 minutes reserved for sanitation between meetings, according to a bulletin that United Teachers Los Angeles sent to members. The tutoring sessions are expected to take place outside of normal school hours, which run from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

