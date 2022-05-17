A 68-year-old man accused of killing a doctor and injuring five other people during a shooting at a church gathering in Laguna Woods Sunday has been charged with 10 counts, the Orange County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

David Chou faces one count of murder, including a special circumstance of lying in wait with the personal use of a firearm, five counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of destructive devices with intent to harm or kill.

The defendant, a Chinese immigrant who worked as a guard in the Las Vegas area, faces death or life without the possibility of parole.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes previously called the incident “heinous” and a “politically motivated hate incident.”

Authorities allege Chou was “upset with political tensions between China and Taiwan.”

He had allegedly driven to the church, mingled with the congregants during a lunch banquet and at some point had secured doors to the church with chains and planted Molotov cocktail-type incendiary devices throughout.

“This case is about a person concealing themselves in plain view,” Attorney General Todd Spitzer said. “When the defendant went into that church, he did everything he could to fit in, to make himself one of them … He used that ruse to get in there and make that entire room feel comfortable.”

He added that Chou had the “opportunity and motive” to kill as many people as possible before 52-year-old Dr. John Cheng tackled him, making it possible for other congregants to subdue the suspect. Cheng, hailed a hero, was shot and killed in the process.

About 50 people were gathered for a lunch banquet at Geneva Presbyterian Church celebrating the return of a pastor when the shots rang out.

The five other people struck by gunfire were an 86-year-old woman and four men aged 66, 92, 82 and 75, officials said. The victims included a married couple.

Two 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistols were found the scene, along with several bags that contained magazines. In Chou’s vehicle parked outside the church, authorities found notes in Mandarin that showed “hatred of the Taiwanese people.”

The FBI said they opened a federal hate crimes investigation into the incident, but Chou has not been charged with a hate crime locally.

Spitzer said that while there’s “very strong evidence” to suggest Chou was motivated by hate, authorities are still gathering evidence to confirm that.

Chou is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.