A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Tijuana in connection with an October shooting in Valley Glen that left one man dead and another wounded.

Vardan Dzhandzhikyan was taken into custody on Friday, 10 days after the Oct. 25 shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the hospitalization of another man who is in stable condition.

According to police, the two victims were sitting at a table in the lounge when Dzhandzhikyan approached and an argument ensued. Gunshots then rang out, and Dzhandzhikyan fled on foot, police said.

Dzhandzhikyan faces charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys in lieu of $2 million bail.

He is due to appear in Van Nuys Municipal Court on Nov. 30.