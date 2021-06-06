Man who allegedly fired shots, forced his way into home near Azusa Pacific University, taken into custody

A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after gun shot activity was reported at a mobile home park near Azusa Pacific University, officials reported.

The “police emergency” was reported about 12:38 p.m near the main campus of Azusa Pacific University, which is located at 901 E. Alosta Ave. in Azusa, in a tweet by campus officials.

Police told KLTA a man was seen at a mobile home park in the 800 block of Foothill Boulevard in Azusa, which is located near the college campuses, and began firing into the air.

Units from the Covina, Azusa and Glendora police departments responded to the area, according to video from the scene.

At some point a shooting with police occurred, but officials said no one was injured.

“The officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect and during this incident the suspect fired at our officers,” Capt. Robert Landeros, of the Azusa Police Department, said. “We had one of our officers return fire at the suspect. The suspect eventually was able to make it and force his way into a home in this trailer complex which was occupied by a resident.”

It’s unclear when or how the suspect, 34-year-old Azusa resident Edward Gamino, was taken into custody.

But during the course of the investigation, Landeros said detectives learned the suspect at one point also fired at a janitor who was driving in an APU vehicle and passing by on a nearby street.

No other information was released.

In a tweet shortly after the incident was first reported, APU officials told students and the surrounding public to be vigilant and asked everyone to shelter-in-place and stay inside.

Campus Alert Update: There is active GUN SHOT ACTIVITY near APU’s Azusa campus requiring police action. Please shelter in place, stay indoors, and away from windows. — AzusaPacific (@azusapacific) June 6, 2021