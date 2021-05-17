Activists demand justice for Anthony McClain outside Pasadena City Hall; council meeting canceled

More than 100 people gathered in front of Pasadena City Hall to demand accountability in the death of Anthony McClain, who was shot by police last August after they pulled over a car he was a passenger in.

Police say McClain was armed but activists argue the gun was planted by law enforcement. McClain’s relatives’ sentiments were amplified at Monday’s rally by members of George Floyd’s family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Pasadena’s scheduled City Council meeting Monday was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to the rally.

“The City of Pasadena supports the rights of all people to freely and peacefully express their views,” the city said in a written statement shared with KTLA. “As has been the City’s practice in recent months, when there are large demonstrations in our civic center, city hall and other municipal buildings are closed. The County Courthouse has done similarly.”

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 17, 2021.