The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will not pursue criminal charges against actor Armie Hammer over sexual assault allegations, the D.A. Office announced Wednesday.

“Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them,” Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for D.A. George Gascón said in a statement to KTLA. “In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

In March 2021, noted discrimination attorney Gloria Allred introduced a 24-year-old woman, who identified herself only as “Effie,” who claimed “The Social Network” and “Lone Ranger” actor raped her over the span of several hours in L.A. four years prior.

“Effie” said she met the actor online in 2016 and their relationship “progressed rapidly” and “he became increasingly more violent.”

Hammer, 36, addressed the allegations during an interview with Air Mail in February 2023 in which he claimed their encounter was “consensual.”

In April, the D.A.’s office revealed that it was reviewing the case and, on Wednesday, announced that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to pursue charges.

“We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services,” Blacknell added. “Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”