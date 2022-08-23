“Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage is entering the race for West Hollywood City Council.

The actor has lived in the city for 18 years and isn’t happy with how things are going, according to his campaign website.

“People have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading,” he explained. “Residents and community leaders have expressed frustration with the political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community. People are eager for leaders who can talk to each other, build coalitions, work together on common sense policies and put the interests of the city and residents above their own.”

This isn’t Savage’s first time dabbling in politics.

Back in 2003, he interned for Senator Arlen Spector (R-PA) while he was a student at Stanford University. The actor graduated from the university in 2004.

“I am running for City Council because there are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership to face them,” Savage continued to explain. “The city is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing. We need new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues.”

Election Day is Nov. 8.