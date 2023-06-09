A man was shot and killed in the driveway of a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday morning, and now a famous actor has revealed that he and his wife witnessed the shooting unfold from their balcony.

Adam Devine, known for his roles in the “Pitch Perfect” movie series and the sitcoms “Modern Family” and “Workaholics,” said that he and his wife, actress Chloe Bridges, were sitting on their porch watching the party when the gunfire erupted.

“Me and my wife are sitting up on our balcony [looking at the party] like ‘Oh, this looks crazy,’” Devine said on his “This Is Important” improv podcast. “And this is where it gets sad, someone was murdered there.”

One of the podcast hosts used sound effects during Devine’s retelling of the story, which made it appear that some members of the crowd thought he was doing a bit.

The victim of the shooting, 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel, was believed to have been standing in the driveway of the home, located in the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive, when an argument broke out and gunfire erupted.

According to Kimberly Block, who lives next door, the tenant renting the home has a large social media following and may have been hosting a poker game when the situation turned deadly.

“During the party, the valet let one of the guests know that somebody had arrived and was outside and wanted to talk to him,” said Block. “So the guest left the party, left the house, came outside and there was a squabble. The guy in the car shot the guest.”

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled in an unknown vehicle and remains on the loose.