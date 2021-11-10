Actor Terrence J escapes robbery attempt near Sherman Oaks home

Actor and host Terrence Jenkins was able to escape a robbery attempt near a Sherman Oaks home early Wednesday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 3 a.m. as two people in a vehicle apparently pulled up to the driveway of a residence in Sherman Oaks. The two victims then noticed another vehicle behind them, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told KTLA.

Four armed men got out of the vehicle and ordered the victims to get out of their car. The victims apparently refused and drove off, but they were followed, police said.

Once the victims were in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Moorpark Street, shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle left the area in an unknown direction.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to KTLA that Jenkins, who is better known as Terrence J, was one of the victims in the attempted robbery.

Neighbor Rouhel Feinstein said Wednesday that a similar incident occurred at the house four months ago.

“It’s very concerning. We’ve put security in our house, cameras and all kinds of things,” Feinstein said. “It’s a big problem.”

The incident occurred just days after LAPD warned of an ongoing trend in which victims are targeted, followed home or to work and are robbed.

Additionally, video captured robbers breaking into “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley’s Encino home last month.

Investigators are looking into whether Wednesday’s incident is another example of a follow-home robbery and if Jenkins was targeted.

Jenkins has starred in movies including “The Perfect Match” and “Think Like a Man,” and has hosted programs on BET and E!