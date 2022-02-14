Actor who faked HBO, Netflix movie deals to be sentenced in Hollywood’s largest-ever Ponzi scheme

The Netflix logo sign is seen on top of its office building on Feb. 4, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

An actor who admitted fabricating HBO and Netflix film deals in a $650-million Ponzi scheme that prosecutors say is the biggest in Hollywood history faces up to two decades in prison when he is sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors have urged U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi to put 35-year-old Zachary Horwitz in prison for 20 years, saying he committed a crime of “staggering magnitude” and left victims — including close friends and their family members — financially ruined and “personally devastated.”

“His Ponzi scheme was not an aberration from an otherwise law-abiding existence,” Asst. U.S. Attys. Alexander B. Schwab and David H. Chao told the judge in a memo. “The lie, which he sustained for years, was the core of his identity. He was a professional criminal; and, unfortunately for his victims, he was very good at his job.”

Horwitz, whose screen name in a handful of horror flicks was Zach Avery, pleaded guilty to securities fraud in October. He admitted that he forged HBO and Netflix film distribution contracts to trick investors into giving him at least $650 million that he used to finance a “lavish lifestyle” of private jet flights, luxury cars and a Beverlywood mansion with a screening room and wine cellar, according to court records.

