Months after actors joined the now-back-to-work writers on the picket lines, performers continue to hold out for a better contract with movie and TV producers.

After talks were called off earlier this month, representatives for SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers returned to the negotiating table on Tuesday.

Those talks are continuing into Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA said on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the most prominent issues remaining are revenue sharing from streaming, something studio executives have rejected, and the use of artificial intelligence.

As Variety reports, the union is concerned that AI will allow the “reuse of actor likenesses using cutting-edge rendering technologies,” meaning actors might appear in multiple productions while only being paid for the first one.

While discussions are ongoing, picket lines continue to make noise outside many production areas nationwide.

“Keep showing up on the picket lines and make your voices heard around the country,” SAG-AFTRA encouraged its members.