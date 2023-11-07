The actors’ strike might soon be over.

SAG-AFTRA and negotiators representing Hollywood motion picture and television studios have reached an agreement on the use of artificial intelligence, Deadline reported Tuesday afternoon.

“We are very close,” one SAG-AFTRA source told Deadline. “Not done yet, but very close with strong protection language in place.”

The use of AI to recreate actors’ likenesses has long been a sticking point in the discussions, as has revenue sharing.

A potential deal on those tough issues could be hammered out on Tuesday.

In the meantime, pickets continued, but if Deadline is correct, they may be among the last of the 117-day strike.