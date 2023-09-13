As the writers and actors strike drags on, SAG-AFTRA is hosting a solidarity march and rally in Hollywood.

The march begins at 9 a.m. at Netflix, one of the companies receiving much of the blame for the conditions that led to the strike, and will conclude with a rally outside Paramount Studios, the union said in a news release.

“Today we’re taking Hollywood, marching from Netflix (1456 N Van Ness) to Paramount (5433 Melrose)! Let’s show them the strength of performers!,” the union said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Writers Guild of America encouraged members to “Join our union siblings in @sagaftra as we march from @netflix to @paramountplus!,” the union said on X.

The WGA, which has been on strike for 134 days, and SAG-AFTRA, which has joined the picket lines for 61 days, have paralyzed much of the production of movies and television shows.

The unions’ actions have played a major role in what some are calling “hot labor summer,” which also has included strikes or the threat of strikes by nurses, Los Angeles city workers, hotel workers and UPS employees.