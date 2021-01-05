Actress Tanya Roberts dies at 65 following false death announcement

Actress Tanya Roberts arrives to the 14th Annual Environmental Media Awards on November 17, 2004 at The Ebell Club, in Los Angeles, California. (Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Actress and model Tanya Roberts has died at age 65 after her publicist mistakenly pronounced her dead earlier this week.

The James Bond actress and “That ‘70s Show” star died Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, her partner, Lance O’Brien, confirmed to the New York Times on Tuesday.

After falsely reporting that Roberts had died earlier on Monday, the actress’ publicist, Mike Pingel, corrected the mistake, confirming to the Associated Press that she was alive and in “dire” condition as of late Monday morning.

The premature death announcement resulted from a conversation between Pingel and O’Brien, who told the former that his partner seemed to “slip away” as he held her in the hospital Sunday. Multiple media outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, published the Associated Press’ obituary Monday.

