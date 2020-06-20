Adam Schiff drops endorsement of Jackie Lacey in L.A. County district attorney’s race

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) has withdrawn his endorsement of L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey in her reelection bid.(Seema Mehta / Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) has withdrawn his endorsement of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey ahead of a contentious November election where she will seek a third term in office.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Schiff seemed to acknowledge that recent protests and calls for criminal justice reform after George Floyd‘s death in police custody had influenced his decision.

“This is a rare time in our nation’s history,” Schiff wrote. “We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism & reform criminal justice.”

Lacey’s campaign staff confirmed Saturday that Schiff had contacted them to let them know he was withdrawing his support.

