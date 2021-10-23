Additional sexual assaults reported at USC: Dept. of Public Safety

Protesters have targeted Sigma Nu at USC on Oct. 22, 2021, after a sexual assault was reported to have occurred there. (KTLA)

The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety reported Saturday that it has received additional reports of sexual assault and drugging in addition to the allegations made public earlier this week.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating reports of sexual assault and drugging that were announced Wednesday.

Protesters have demonstrated outside the Sigma Nu fraternity house, located at 660 W. 28th St., where a sexual assault was reported.

The suspect in that sexual assault was identified as Ryan Schiffilea, according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes. Schiffilea has not been arrested or charged as of Saturday afternoon.

Since Wednesday, USC DPS reported that they have “received additional reports of sexual assault, as well as additional reports of drugging or drugs being placed into drinks without consent.”

“The new reports involve conduct during the fall semester at additional fraternity houses, as well as at an unknown location,” the department added.

Both the LAPD and the university are investigating these reports, and the Interfraternity Council has paused all social activities.

“We also anticipate that there may be additional reports or information that come to light through these investigations,” the department’s statement read.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USC Department of Public Safety at 213-740-6000 for the University Park Campus, 323-442-1000 for the Health Sciences Campus or 213-485-6571 for the LAPD Southwest Division.

Reports can also be made to the Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX by emailing eeotix@usc.edu or calling 213-740-5086. Resources and support are also available at eeotix.usc.edu/resources.