Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for more possible victims of a middle school teacher accused of killing a woman in 2005 and committing a sexual assault in 2006.

The Sheriff’s Department plans to hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss the case against Charles Wright and release images of the man who detectives believe may have committed additional crimes.

Wright was arrested in January after DNA evidence linked him to the unsolved murder of 21-year-old Pertina Epps in 2005. Epps was found dead from strangulation near a carport on the 2700 block of 141st Place in Gardena. LASD said all leads were exhausted until advancements in DNA technology allowed detectives to reexamine evidence and tie Wright to the crime.

Wright was arrested on Jan. 27 and released from custody after posting $1 million bond. But while he was out of custody awaiting trial, he was linked to another crime, a sexual assault, that happened only a year after Epps was killed, and he was arrested again in June.

He’s currently in jail to await trial for both charges. His next scheduled court date is Sept. 1, according to the Los Angeles County Inmate Information Center.

Investigators believe there may be additional sexual assault victims who have not been contacted yet.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Thursday’s press conference will be streamed online on the LASD Facebook page.