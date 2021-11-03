Additional victims sought after Ventura man charged with attempted sexual battery, indecent exposure

Martin Valdez Arias is shown in a photo released by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 3, 2021.

A Ventura man previously charged with attempted sexual battery is facing a new charge of indecent exposure, and authorities are seeking additional victims.

On Sept. 1, Martin Valdez Arias, 28, allegedly attacked a woman on a bike path bordering Highway 126 near Ventura Community Park. Police allege he traveled to and from the area riding a silver and black bicycle. He was arrested Sept. 7 and eventually charged with false imprisonment and attempted sexual battery, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 3, 2021 released this image of a bike believed to be used by the suspect during the alleged crimes.

An investigation revealed that Arias was riding the same bicycle in the area of Tanager Street and Swift Avenue on Aug. 30 when he allegedly exposed himself to a woman who was walking with her grandson, officials said.

He has been charged with felony indecent exposure in connection with the newly uncovered crime.

Officials said Arias arrived in Ventura County in July and spent time in Ventura, Oxnard and Ojai, as well as incorporated areas near those cities, before he was arrested.

Arias’ arraignment was continued to Nov. 17, and he remains in custody without bail, officials said.

Authorities are investigating whether Arias may have committed other crimes. Anyone who has additional information about the suspect or may have been victimized by him can call District Attorney Supervising Investigator Christopher Borkovec at 805-477-1647.

The DA’s office released a booking photo of Arias, as well as the bicycle he was seen riding during the his alleged crimes.