Adelanto fire uncovers illegal cannabis manufacturing operation, authorities say

After firefighters were able to extinguish a large blaze at a commercial site in Adelanto on Wednesday, investigators discovered a marijuana processing center, and two people were arrested for the illegal operation, authorities said.

The two-alarm Baldwin Fire, which was reported at about 4:35 p.m., destroyed two buildings in the 18100 block of Baldwin Street, including the old Fire Station 321, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

While firefighters were able to protect many other nearby structures, the blaze still “caused disruption to utility services for surrounding residences and businesses,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

“Once the fire was contained, investigators located evidence of a butane extraction lab and a large quantity of processed marijuana at the scene,” the release said.

Authorities did not say if they believe the fire began as a result of the extraction lab, and calls to the Sheriff’s Department were not immediately returned.

Authorities said they found “large amounts of processed and concentrated cannabis, a marijuana extraction system, cash and two unserialized firearms,” and 41-year-old Peng Wei of Adelanto and 39-year-old Jing Wei Ping of Daly City were arrested.

While they were arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis for sale and manufacturing a controlled substance, their case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Dekeyrel by calling 760-552-6800.

To report information anonymously, contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.