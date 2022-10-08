An Adelanto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol early Thursday morning. His arrest comes months after he was released on bail while awaiting trial for DUI manslaughter.

Ysidro Pinon, 22, was arrested around 2:05 a.m. on Highway 395 near Rancho Road in Adelanto.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies pulled his vehicle over after allegedly observing it swerve into the center lane on the southbound side of the highway.

Pinon, who was the only person in the vehicle, showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center after failing a field sobriety test and refusing to take an additional chemical test, authorities said. A warrant was later issued for authorities to collect a blood sample.

At the time of his arrest, Pinon was out of custody after posting a $250,000 bail for a 2021 arrest for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. It’s unclear when he was due back in court to face those charges.

The case is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be submitted a wetip.com.