Two Adelanto men shot and wounded each other after an argument Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Anthony Sandoval, 38, and Antonio Lopez, 33, were both airlifted to local hospitals after they shot each other a few minutes after 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived at Sandoval’s home in the 11300 block of Bartlett Avenue, they found Sandoval at the residence and Lopez lying near the intersection of Bellflower Street and Chamberlain Road.

Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds after Lopez came to Sandoval’s home and an altercation led to the men, who were both armed, shooting at each other, the SBSD said.

The men’s conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Kraft at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.