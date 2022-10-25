Adidas has cut ties with the rapper formerly knows as Kanye West over the entertainer’s recent antisemitic comments, the corporation announced Tuesday.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” Adidas said in a statement.

The German corporation also said it “does not tolerate antisemitism” and it would “stop all payments to Ye and his companies.”

The sportswear manufacturer was facing pressure on social media to end its lucrative sneaker deal with Ye, the Associated Press reported.

In a controversial appearance on the podcast “Drink Champs,” Kanye West said: “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” The clip is from the Oct. 16 episode, which has since been taken down.

The decision by Adidas comes one day after the Los Angeles Times reported that prestigious Hollywood talent agency CAA would no longer represent the rapper.

Earlier this month, the artist tweeted he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

His antisemitic rhetoric prompted him to be locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts.